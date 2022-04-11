People will again elect Imran as PM: Mandokhail

QUETTA: Provincial leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Balochistan, Zulekha Aziz Mandokhail, has said, “People of the country will elect Imran Khan again with clear majority as the Prime Minister of the country”.

Talking to media here on Sunday, she said Imran Khan was sincere with the country and that was why he focused his attention to make Pakistan an Islamic Welfare State. She added that the way Imran Khan presented the case of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had no precedent in the past.

She added that Imran Khan wanted to free the nation of mental slavery and his efforts were thwarted at the behest of one foreign country.

Mandokhail said that people of the country would elect Imran Khan again with clear majority as the Prime Minister of the country.