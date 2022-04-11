ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
PESSI commissioner: Punjab starts probe into corruption charges

Safdar Rasheed 11 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab government has started inquiry against the corruption charges of Rs 310 million against Commissioner, Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) running under the umbrella of Punjab Labour and Human Resources Department.

According to documents made available to Business Recorder, The Establishment Division, Islamabad has requested Chief Secretary Punjab for holding a fact finding inquiry into the allegation levelled against Syed Bilal Haider, Commissioner (PESSI) under rules of the Civil Servant Efficiency and Discipline and provision of Report to Establishment Division Islamabad well before the period stipulated in Rules ibid.

Therefore, on the recommendation of establishment division Islamabad, the Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has appointed Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi, Secretary, Specialized Health care and Medical Education, as “Fact Finding Inquiry Officer” to conduct inquiry in to the allegation levelled by Minister for Labour and Human Resource Punjab/Chairman Governing Body, (PESSI) vide his letter against the accused, Syed Bilal Haider Commissioner Punjab Social Security Institution Lahore.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that Commissioner Social Security is still working on his seat despite the inquiry has been initiated against him. He is considered to be well connected and influential officer of Pakistan Administrative Services.

