Imran telephones Elahi

LAHORE: Chairman of PTI Imran Khan telephoned Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday and discussed current political situation and other issues, said sources.

They said that matters concerning election of Punjab CM, scheduled to be held on April 16, also came under discussion.

Imran Khan said that he would fully support Elahi for the slot of Chief Minister of Punjab. However, Elahi also assured Imran Khan of his full support.

