INEOS offers to develop test shale gas site in Britain

LONDON: Chemicals and energy giant INEOS has offered to develop a shale gas test site in Britain to demonstrate to the government that extraction by fracking can be performed safely.

The offer comes as Britain re-evaluates its energy policies. On Thursday the government set out plans to expand nuclear and offshore wind power as part of new strategy to bolster energy independence.

It has also ordered an expert report on shale gas fracking, saying that all energy supply options should be on the table in light of soaring oil and gas prices exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Shale gas from home could make us self-sufficient in 10 years and we need to re-examine this, too,” said Jim Ratcliffe, INEOS founder and chairman.