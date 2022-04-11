Bannu players clinch top positions in int’I games in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Another honor for Bannu, Asad Khan Club players from Bannu won two gold and three bronze medals in Osho, Boxing and Gymnastics competitions held in Afghanistan in which athletes from four countries (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and Iran) participated. Deputy Commissioner Bannu Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi met the players and presented medals and certificates to the winners.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu also gave Rs. 30,000 in cash to encourage the players. He told the players that the name of Pakistan is shining all over the world because of the players like you. He said that with education as well as positive activities we can brighten the name of our country, nation and region.

