South Africa set Bangladesh 413 to win second Test

GQEBERHA: South Africa set Bangladesh 413 runs to win the second Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha when they declared their second innings on 176 for six on Sunday.

Bangladesh were earlier bowled out for 217 in their first innings, with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring with 51.

South Africa batted aggressively in their second innings, scoring at better than four runs an over.

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took three for 67 to finish with match figures of nine for 202.

Opener Sarel Erwee top-scored for South Africa with 41.

The declaration came with a possible half-hour’s play remaining on the third day although the floodlights were on in overcast conditions.