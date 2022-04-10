ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Apr 10, 2022
South Africa build on big lead against Bangladesh

AFP Updated 10 Apr, 2022

GQEBERHA: South Africa batted aggressively in their second innings after securing a 236-run first innings lead on the third day of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Sarel Erwee made 40 not out as South Africa reached 84 for two at tea, an overall lead of 320 runs.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who took six for 135 in the first innings, took both wickets at a cost of 31 runs.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 217 in their first innings, losing their last five wickets for 25 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim (51) and Yasir Ali (46) put on 70 for the sixth wicket but the innings folded rapidly after Yasir was caught and bowled by Keshav Maharaj.

South African captain Dean Elgar decided not to enforce the follow-on. He and Erwee scored at better than five runs an over in an opening stand of 60 before Elgar missed a reverse sweep against Taijul and was bowled.

Keegan Petersen made 14 but was leg before wicket to Taijul in the last over before tea.

