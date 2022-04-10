Bangladesh bowled out for 217, South Africa resist enforcing follow-on

GQEBERHA: Bangladesh were bowled out for 217 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the third day of the second Test against South Africa at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.

South Africa led by 236 runs on the first innings but did not enforce the follow-on.

Mushfiqur Rahim made a dogged 51 before being bowled by off-spinner Simon Harmer when he attempted a reverse sweep, a shot out of character at the end of a 136-ball innings.

Bangladesh were 210 for seven at lunch and the last three wickets fell in 4.2 overs after the break, all to attempted big hits against Harmer and fellow spinner, left-armer Keshav Maharaj.