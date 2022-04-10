SC verdict has augured well for economy: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that just after the Supreme Court’s decision, the rupee got stronger and the stock market went strengthened.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said while responding to Asad Umar: “Where should I start the stories, from General Umar in East Pakistan or the Engro. But I will not do it. Imran Khan said that Asif Zardari is on the target of his gun. Imran is a hunter, a cricketer and is also running the country. The friends on the treasury benches are talking about export figures.” He said: “These figures of export, I had left. The economy is going down. The State Bank raised the interest rates just two days ago. Just after the Supreme Court’s decision, the rupee got stronger and the stock market went strengthened.”

Zardari said that the PPP is the only party which has a ‘political university’ and several members on the treasury benches have passed out from that university. He said that they will understand soon and will come back to the PPP.

Zardari vows to tackle all challenges

“I ask very humbly and with humility that you (the speaker) please start the voting process. I do not want to approach the court against you for violation of its order. We talk about the betterment of the country, so please conduct the voting, so that we can progress further and Pakistan can also progress,” he said.

Zardari said that today (Saturday) is the voting day on the no-confidence motion and now there is no time for anything else but vote, vote, and vote, and nothing but the vote.

