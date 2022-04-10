PIA plane escapes disaster after windscreen cracks

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing-777 made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after its departure from Lahore airport following a crack appeared in the plane’s windscreen on Saturday.

The Jeddah-bound flight was carrying 300 passengers from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore but the plane’s windscreen got a crack. The plane’s captain contacted the Karachi Control Tower and asked for emergency landing at the Karachi Airport. There were over 300 passengers in the PIA flight PK-759.

Moreover, PIA announced plans to launch flights from Faisalabad to Skardu, Gilgit Baltistan after Eidul Fitr.