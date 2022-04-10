ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pollution, rising temperatures creating new diseases: Prof Zafar

Recorder Report 10 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof. Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Farid Zafar has said that due to increasing air and water pollution, temperature is increasing by the day and forests are disappearing.

He added that presently direct threats are emerging on the planet which poses a great hazard to the health of the common man and due to these factors in addition to endangering the survival of human life on earth, new diseases are plaguing the human society as well.

He highlighted that WHO estimates that more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes. This includes the climate crisis which is the single biggest health threat facing humanity. The climate crisis is also a health crisis.

These views were expressed by Prof. Al-freed Zafar in a lecture to Medical Students on the topic of “Our Planet Our Health”.

Associate Prof Dr Irfan Malik Assistant Prof Dr Muhammad Maqsood and Dr Laila Shafiq spoke on the occasion.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that due to the imbalance in the zone around the earth, radiation is affecting human health due to which cancer, skin diseases, respiratory system and heart diseases are on the rise for which we need new strategies need to be evolved. He said that full attention is required to keep mankind and the planet healthy as the present situation demands that a path should be taken for the protection of human health and due to developed countries the masses of the poor and backward societies not suffer.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that it is also important that the number of housing societies is increasing and forests are declining rapidly in the world. He mentioned that we have to take steps to ensure that there is no depletion of greenery on the earth. It is imperative to plant trees on 10% of the area to maintain the balance of nature in housing societies. He said that the earth is our planet and its environment is linked to human health which must be kept as green as possible. He said that industrial development has definitely increased the employment rate but industrial waste and chimney fumes have increased the environmental pollution as well for which we should switch over using solar plants and electric gadgets instead of thermal, coal, furnace and diesel resources.

Prof. Zafar said that in order to protect human health from environmental impact, it is important to go for walk one day a week for office or business place, use public transport instead of using individual vehicle. He asserted that we should stop using beverages and processed food; and use fresh vegetables and fruits so that human health is minimally affected. Prof Zafar asked medical students that they should keep these factors in their professional life as environmental changes play an important role on the human health.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

WHO pollution health crisis Dr Sardar Muhammad Al Farid Zafar

Comments

1000 characters

Pollution, rising temperatures creating new diseases: Prof Zafar

‘We will not seek revenge but…’: Shahbaz

Cabinet okays controlled declassification of ‘threat letter’

Reference submitted with Speaker: PTI seeks disqualification of ‘dissidents’

SC verdict has augured well for economy: Zardari

New energy conservation policy to be approved on 12th

MoF not ready to release funds: Ministry unable to pay off over Rs50bn PPOD liabilities

KE reluctant to accept price of PLL-supplied RLNG

Tax relief under industrial package: Maximum production capacity mandatory for sick units: FBR

PTI prepares review petition against SC verdict

Budget proposals: OICCI wants tax rationalization for telecom sector

Read more stories