Apr 09, 2022
Interior minister says security threat looming over Pakistan, urges early elections

  • Says not hopeful of a positive development if political parties continue to remain at loggerheads
BR Web Desk 09 Apr, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that under the current scenario, where the opposition and government are at loggerheads over the no-confidence vote, a security threat looms over Pakistan, stressing that early elections were the only solution.

Amid the ongoing crucial National Assembly session on Saturday, the interior minister posted a video on his Twitter handle where he is seen interacting with reporters.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid interacts with reporters

The minister said that intensity of the "fight" between political parties is increasing, adding that he is not hopeful of a positive development if this conflict continues.

"The only solution to save Pakistan's democracy is elections. If elections are not held, then there will be a fight. A big incident may also occur... terrorist groups have also entered Pakistan," the interior minister said.

The minister said that institutions are neutral and he appreciates it, however, when questions over the country's sovereignty are raised, then the institutions should not be neutral.

Have advised PM last option is mass resignation: Sheikh Rashid

On Friday, Rashid had said that he had advised Prime Minister Imran Khan that the last option out of the current political situation is mass resignation.

The minister said that he had earlier told the PM to resign, and would recommend the same now, referring to the opposition as "these thieves" alongside whom the country cannot be run.

Rashid said that he had been suggesting to the government for the past three months for MNA resignations and dissolution of assemblies, as well as imposing emergency and governor’s rule.

Pakistan threat Sheikh Rashid terrorists

