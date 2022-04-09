ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
KP govt transfers four PMS officers

Recorder Report 09 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered the transfer and posting of four PMS Group officers in public interest with immediate effect, said a notification issued here by the Establishment Department on Friday.

According to an official handout issued here, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mardan, Nek Mohammad (PMS BS-18) has been transferred and posted as Director Excise & Taxation Peshawar while Deputy Director KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA), Humaira Mahmood (PMS BS-18) has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Haripur. Similarly, Deputy Secretary Mineral Development, Abdul Naseer (PMS BS-17) has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bajaur while Additional Deputy Commissioner (R&HR) Mardam Miss Sara (PMS BS-17) has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mardan respectively.

KP govt PSRA Establishment Department PMS Group

