Restoration of frozen accounts: NHA employees hold protest against FBR

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) employees held a protest demonstration against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), while urging for restoration of all frozen accounts of the authority.

Leaders of the NHA Employees Joint Action Committee demanded that the FBR and Corporate Tax Office (CTO) immediately reinstate the NHA accounts.

The work has come to a standstill, which is severely hampering the national development of the organization and has ruined the economic and social security of thousands of employees, they added.

Addressing a protest rally, the NHA employees held placards inscribed with protest slogans. The protesters added that the FBR has frozen all accounts of the NHA, as a result of which the payment of dues to the contractors has stopped and projects of national importance for construction and repair of roads are being delayed.

Further, additional burden on the department is increasing and the country’s economy.

They said that the NHA employees have yet to be paid for their March pay, medical and transport and housing taxes. The non-payment in the month of Ramazan is a matter of concern.

The employees demanded immediate restoration of the NHA accounts so that the economic murder of the employees could be stopped.

Demonstrators said protests will be held in front of the CTO office on Monday, if accounts were not restored within 48 hours.

