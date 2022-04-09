KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (April 08, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
271,800,500 144,195,271 9,058,359,209 5,519,745,041
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 596,805,137 (1,147,768,877) (550,963,740)
Local Individuals 6,093,275,695 (5,717,536,419) 375,739,275
Local Corporates 3,805,249,855 (3,630,025,391) 175,224,465
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.