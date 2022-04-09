Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 08, 2022). ==================================== BR...
09 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 08, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,444.58
High: 44,507.62
Low: 43,786.83
Net Change: 657.75
Volume (000): 93,984
Value (000): 4,527,218
Makt Cap (000) 1,800,301,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,387.39
NET CH. (+) 113.21
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,110.97
NET CH. (+) 67.66
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,014.04
NET CH. (+) 311.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,734.18
NET CH. (-) 3.44
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,714.55
NET CH. (+) 62.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,603.91
NET CH. (+) 59.49
------------------------------------
As on: 08-April-2022
====================================
As on: 08-April-2022
