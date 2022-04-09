KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 08, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,444.58 High: 44,507.62 Low: 43,786.83 Net Change: 657.75 Volume (000): 93,984 Value (000): 4,527,218 Makt Cap (000) 1,800,301,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,387.39 NET CH. (+) 113.21 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,110.97 NET CH. (+) 67.66 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,014.04 NET CH. (+) 311.85 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,734.18 NET CH. (-) 3.44 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,714.55 NET CH. (+) 62.20 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,603.91 NET CH. (+) 59.49 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-April-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022