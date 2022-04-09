Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
09 Apr, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (April 08, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.32114 0.33171 0.33171 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.48814 0.45200 0.48814 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.98886 0.96157 1.00600 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.50257 1.46986 1.50257 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.21486 2.10143 2.24343 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
