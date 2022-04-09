WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
April 8, 2022
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 7-Apr-22 6-Apr-22 5-Apr-22 4-Apr-22
Chinese yuan 0.114546 0.114461
Euro 0.795569 0.795689 0.797088 0.799216
Japanese yen 0.005895 0.005875 0.00593 0.005932
U.K. pound 0.9527 0.952999 0.954049 0.951107
U.S. dollar 0.72881 0.728453 0.726673 0.72623
Algerian dinar 0.005088 0.005077 0.005082
Australian dollar 0.545369 0.551585 0.553361 0.545689
Botswana pula 0.063261 0.063011 0.063293 0.063182
Brazilian real 0.153706 0.155119 0.156631 0.157298
Brunei dollar 0.535811 0.535391 0.535618
Canadian dollar 0.582343 0.583626 0.581449
Chilean peso 0.000917 0.00093 0.000932 0.000927
Czech koruna 0.032454 0.032557 0.032746 0.032863
Danish krone 0.106962 0.107168 0.107443
Indian rupee 0.009615 0.009635 0.009639
Israeli New Shekel 0.225778 0.225877 0.226731 0.22631
Korean won 0.000598 0.000601 0.000597 0.000597
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39229 2.38994 2.38723 2.38774
Malaysian ringgit 0.172773 0.172701 0.172299 0.172154
Mauritian rupee 0.016303 0.016329 0.016303 0.016322
Mexican peso 0.03615 0.036302 0.036514 0.036782
New Zealand dollar 0.503316 0.505546 0.504747 0.502769
Norwegian krone 0.083223 0.083554 0.083697
Omani rial 1.89547 1.89455 1.88992 1.88876
Peruvian sol 0.196349 0.200229
Philippine peso 0.014183 0.01421 0.014124 0.014057
Polish zloty 0.170574 0.170974 0.172063 0.172612
Qatari riyal 0.200223 0.200124 0.199635 0.199514
Russian ruble 0.009558 0.008718 0.008688
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194349 0.194254 0.193779 0.193661
Singapore dollar 0.535811 0.535391 0.535618 0.535094
South African rand 0.049965 0.049634
Swedish krona 0.076985 0.077217 0.077307 0.077431
Swiss franc 0.780938 0.780388 0.784786
Thai baht 0.021752 0.021719 0.021682
Trinidadian dollar 0.108082 0.107671 0.108347
U.A.E. dirham 0.198451 0.198353 0.197869 0.197748
Uruguayan peso 0.017452 0.017541 0.017549
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
