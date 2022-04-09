ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 09 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 8, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         7-Apr-22       6-Apr-22       5-Apr-22       4-Apr-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.114546       0.114461
Euro                             0.795569       0.795689       0.797088       0.799216
Japanese yen                     0.005895       0.005875        0.00593       0.005932
U.K. pound                         0.9527       0.952999       0.954049       0.951107
U.S. dollar                       0.72881       0.728453       0.726673        0.72623
Algerian dinar                   0.005088       0.005077       0.005082
Australian dollar                0.545369       0.551585       0.553361       0.545689
Botswana pula                    0.063261       0.063011       0.063293       0.063182
Brazilian real                   0.153706       0.155119       0.156631       0.157298
Brunei dollar                    0.535811       0.535391       0.535618
Canadian dollar                  0.582343       0.583626       0.581449
Chilean peso                     0.000917        0.00093       0.000932       0.000927
Czech koruna                     0.032454       0.032557       0.032746       0.032863
Danish krone                     0.106962                      0.107168       0.107443
Indian rupee                     0.009615       0.009635       0.009639
Israeli New Shekel               0.225778       0.225877       0.226731        0.22631
Korean won                       0.000598       0.000601       0.000597       0.000597
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39229        2.38994        2.38723        2.38774
Malaysian ringgit                0.172773       0.172701       0.172299       0.172154
Mauritian rupee                  0.016303       0.016329       0.016303       0.016322
Mexican peso                      0.03615       0.036302       0.036514       0.036782
New Zealand dollar               0.503316       0.505546       0.504747       0.502769
Norwegian krone                  0.083223                      0.083554       0.083697
Omani rial                        1.89547        1.89455        1.88992        1.88876
Peruvian sol                     0.196349                      0.200229
Philippine peso                  0.014183        0.01421       0.014124       0.014057
Polish zloty                     0.170574       0.170974       0.172063       0.172612
Qatari riyal                     0.200223       0.200124       0.199635       0.199514
Russian ruble                    0.009558                      0.008718       0.008688
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.194349       0.194254       0.193779       0.193661
Singapore dollar                 0.535811       0.535391       0.535618       0.535094
South African rand                              0.049965       0.049634
Swedish krona                    0.076985       0.077217       0.077307       0.077431
Swiss franc                      0.780938       0.780388       0.784786
Thai baht                        0.021752                      0.021719       0.021682
Trinidadian dollar               0.108082       0.107671       0.108347
U.A.E. dirham                    0.198451       0.198353       0.197869       0.197748
Uruguayan peso                   0.017452       0.017541       0.017549
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF 1 sdr to usd sdr rate SDR per Currency unit

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Finally, beleaguered PM decides to assume role of leader of opposition?

Industrial package: Investment opportunity is conditional concession, not amnesty scheme: FBR

Oil, ghee and steel sectors: Input tax adjustment disallowed on 778 goods

PSDP 2022-23: All ministries directed to send proposals by 11th

Incorrect declarations: FBR restricts input adjustment of wholesalers, dealers

‘Regime change foreign plot’ Probe commission constituted: Fawad

PML-N rejects govt’s probe commission announcement

Opposition submits no-trust motion against Suri

Nepra, CPPA-G lock horns over draft Commercial Code

IHC strikes down PECA Ordinance

Read more stories