WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 8, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 7-Apr-22 6-Apr-22 5-Apr-22 4-Apr-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.114546 0.114461 Euro 0.795569 0.795689 0.797088 0.799216 Japanese yen 0.005895 0.005875 0.00593 0.005932 U.K. pound 0.9527 0.952999 0.954049 0.951107 U.S. dollar 0.72881 0.728453 0.726673 0.72623 Algerian dinar 0.005088 0.005077 0.005082 Australian dollar 0.545369 0.551585 0.553361 0.545689 Botswana pula 0.063261 0.063011 0.063293 0.063182 Brazilian real 0.153706 0.155119 0.156631 0.157298 Brunei dollar 0.535811 0.535391 0.535618 Canadian dollar 0.582343 0.583626 0.581449 Chilean peso 0.000917 0.00093 0.000932 0.000927 Czech koruna 0.032454 0.032557 0.032746 0.032863 Danish krone 0.106962 0.107168 0.107443 Indian rupee 0.009615 0.009635 0.009639 Israeli New Shekel 0.225778 0.225877 0.226731 0.22631 Korean won 0.000598 0.000601 0.000597 0.000597 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39229 2.38994 2.38723 2.38774 Malaysian ringgit 0.172773 0.172701 0.172299 0.172154 Mauritian rupee 0.016303 0.016329 0.016303 0.016322 Mexican peso 0.03615 0.036302 0.036514 0.036782 New Zealand dollar 0.503316 0.505546 0.504747 0.502769 Norwegian krone 0.083223 0.083554 0.083697 Omani rial 1.89547 1.89455 1.88992 1.88876 Peruvian sol 0.196349 0.200229 Philippine peso 0.014183 0.01421 0.014124 0.014057 Polish zloty 0.170574 0.170974 0.172063 0.172612 Qatari riyal 0.200223 0.200124 0.199635 0.199514 Russian ruble 0.009558 0.008718 0.008688 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194349 0.194254 0.193779 0.193661 Singapore dollar 0.535811 0.535391 0.535618 0.535094 South African rand 0.049965 0.049634 Swedish krona 0.076985 0.077217 0.077307 0.077431 Swiss franc 0.780938 0.780388 0.784786 Thai baht 0.021752 0.021719 0.021682 Trinidadian dollar 0.108082 0.107671 0.108347 U.A.E. dirham 0.198451 0.198353 0.197869 0.197748 Uruguayan peso 0.017452 0.017541 0.017549 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

