Open market rates of foreign currencies
09 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (April 08, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 186.00 187.00 DKK 26.42 26.52
SAUDIA RIYAL 49.20 49.80 NOK 20.61 20.71
UAE DIRHAM 50.00 50.60 SEK 19.14 19.24
EURO 198.50 200.50 AUD $ 135.00 137.50
UK POUND 238.00 241.00 CAD $ 144.00 147.00
JAPANI YEN 1.45328 1.47328 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 193.82 194.82 CHINESE YUAN 27.50 28.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
