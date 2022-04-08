ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 580.6 (1.33%)
KSE30 16,966 Increased By 258.4 (1.55%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Khawaja confident well-balanced Australia can succeed in Sri Lanka

Reuters 08 Apr, 2022

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said their test series win over Pakistan last month shows how well balanced the side are and they will return to the subcontinent for a two-test tour of Sri Lanka in June and July confident of getting a result.

Australia drew the first two tests against Pakistan before winning the decisive third on their first tour to the country since 1998. It was their first win on the subcontinent since 2011.

"Our record in the subcontinent in the last 10 years hasn't been great, beating Pakistan was our first victory for a long time on the subcontinent but we've got a very well-balanced team," he said.

"I've been around Australian cricket for a long time, and I wouldn't say this if I didn't believe it, but we've got one of the most balanced teams we've had, especially in terms of playing spin in the subcontinent.

Karachi Test: Australia strong as Usman Khawaja scores century

"This is one of the better Australian teams we've had for those conditions." Khawaja's performance in Pakistan is part of a late career renaissance for the 35-year-old, who was handed a new centralised contract with Cricket Australia this week after also impressing in the Ashes series win over England.

"It's been an awesome ride so far and the fact I can represent Australia again means a lot," said Khawaja.

"I'm enjoying it at the moment and the ride's been pretty good, but if you had told me that six months ago I definitely wouldn't have believed you.

