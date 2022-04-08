ANL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
ASC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
AVN 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.57%)
BOP 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.38%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
FFL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
FNEL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.78%)
GGL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 32.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PACE 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
PTC 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
TELE 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
TPL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
TPLP 19.23 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.18%)
TREET 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.76%)
TRG 75.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.12%)
UNITY 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
WAVES 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.27%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BR100 4,409 Increased By 47 (1.08%)
BR30 15,714 Increased By 119.5 (0.77%)
KSE100 44,187 Increased By 400.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 16,899 Increased By 190.6 (1.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Korea's Im soars to Masters lead

AFP 08 Apr, 2022

AUGUSTA: A little practice with his driver and some inspiration from his father buoyed South Korean Im Sung-jae as he seized the first-round lead at the Masters on Thursday.

Im regained his touch at Augusta National, firing an eagle and five birdies in a five-under par 67 that gave him a one-stroke lead over Australian Cameron Smith.

The 24-year-old powered up the leaderboard with birdies at the first three holes, and landed his 219-yard second shot 12 feet from the pin for an eagle at the par-five 13th.

"I birdied the first three holes and that got me into a good rhythm," Im said.

"The 13th, I hit a good tee shot. The second shot, I hit a hybrid and it had a little bit of a draw, but it landed softly and I was able to convert that for an eagle. Overall, four good holes."

Im said he was excited by the hot start.

Woods launches unlikely Masters quest with one-under 71

"But I'm going to be humble," he said. "I realize I still have three days to go."

Im is well aware that fortunes can change on the iconic Augusta National course.

He enjoyed a memorable debut when the Masters was played in November 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, finishing tied for second with Smith behind runaway winner Dustin Johnson -- who on Thursday was in a four-way tie for third, two shots off the lead.

But Im missed the Masters cut last year, when his Presidents Cup Internationals teammate Hideki Matsuyma became the first Japanese Masters champion.

And since opening the 2021-22 US PGA Tour season with a victory in Las Vegas last October, he has been unable to find the winner's circle again.

A share of 20th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational is his best finish over the past two months.

"I felt like my driving game was not as up to what it used to be, so I worked on my driving, and today the key to a successful round was having good tee shots, so that worked well today," he said.

But the final boost came in Wednesday's Par 3 Contest, the light-hearted family affair held on the eve of the Masters.

"I received some good vibes from my dad," said Im, who played with his father, Im Ji-taek. "He hit a great shot at number nine.

"When he was setting up, we were at the tee box, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns and Billy Horschel, they were just having fun and having a crack at my dad, and it got me, too, so I was laughing.

"But once he hit the shot, it was the most beautiful shot I've seen. It was like a professional shot. It was definitely a fun day and a memorable one."

golf Im Sung jae Australian Cameron Smith

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea's Im soars to Masters lead

PM says ‘will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball’

Joint opposition terms verdict ‘a victory of constitution and democracy’

ECP says it cannot hold polls in 90 days

Move aimed at reducing pressure on exchange rate: SBP announces 100pc cash margin on 177 items’ import

Financing under EFS: Markup rate raised by 2.5pc

SBP allows remittance of commission earned by IBD

Inflation and external stability: Policy rate hiked to 12.25pc at MPC emergency meeting

Bond, currency markets under severe pressure

Decision to arrange funds for supplying power plants fuel

Recovery of advance tax: NHA challenges FBR’s bank account attachment move

Read more stories