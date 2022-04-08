The reckoning is here

Finally, a day of decisions. This is a much-needed departure from growing uncertainties in days of tough economic conditions. Apart from the Supreme Court decision on constitutional and political crisis, SBP made a surprise (not for all) move and increased the policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25 percent. The decision came on a day when PKR fell by Rs3 against USD in intraday to 189 while everyone on the street is talking about 200 plus. The decision came on a day when weekly SBP reserves fell below the psychological level of $12 billion.

The decision of having a big increase of 250 bps is based on two factors. One is concerns on the external balances and the other is on the fears of growing inflation – which is higher than SBP expectations, especially core inflation. On the external side, it is not the current account that is the main worry – it has come down to $500 million in Feb22 and March number is expected to be below $1 billion.

The concern is falling reserves – due to debt repayment and lately due to government obligatory payment of Reko Diq. The problem is in delays in rollovers and the uncertainties on the IMF front. Both are connected to the political uncertainty- if that’s to subside, and the government (whatever form it may be) is able to negotiate with the IMF – PKR can come back to 170s – as based on economic fundamentals. However, this may take time and it would need some interventions by the SBP -where ammunitions are dried up. That is why 250 bps hike is made to look savings in PKR attractive.

The market rates have already moved up. The 6M and 12M T-bills cut-offs have already crossed 13 percent. The KIBOR is around 12.6 percent. The policy rate was irrelevant and it is in line with the market rates, and now the real rates are mildly positive – in line with policy of tightening requirement. Let’s see how the PKR reacts – it may not appreciate, but the downward movement may slowdown, and once the market realize that the economic demand is slowing down – with one more reading of current account comes at mild level, and once some form of government takes required fiscal decisions on energy side – the direction can change.

The second factor for SBP to make the call for higher increase is growing concerns on inflation. The numbers are coming higher than the SBP’s expectation. The institution has revised up its fiscal year inflation forecast from 9-11 percent to higher than 11 percent. And still expects, FY23 inflation to ease a bit. However, there is no mentioning of medium term, outlook of 5-7 percent.

The core inflation growth is more of a concern for SBP. The inflation in March 22 is the highest number since 2013. And going forward, the way PKR is moving, there seems to be no respite to the inflation. The other risk to the inflation is revision in the petroleum and electricity prices. These are imperative for getting back to the IMF, and getting back to the IMF is necessary for bringing stabilization in the external accounts where the prime concern is not growing current account (now) but falling reserves, and to build reserves IMF nod is imperative.

That is why increase in petroleum prices is inevitable. It is the need of hour as well. This is to help in reducing demand as well. Thus, right fiscal measures, positive real rates, and already depreciated currency, all the policy measures are geared to further arrest the demand and to lower the import and current account deficit.

These all would help in arresting the downward trend in the currency. The SBP took two other decisions. One is to enhance the list of imports where cash margin is increased and that is to discourage non-essential imports. The other decision is to increase the ERF (export refinance rate) by 250 bps. That is perhaps to encourage exporters to use bill discounting facility at lower rates. Here the exporters to get advantage of depreciation; but they must sell the dollars in forward. The objective of SBP is to enhance the supply of dollars in the market.

The key is to have better supply of dollars in the market. And perhaps to bring sanity in the exchange rate market, the emergency meeting was called to increase rates by 250 bps.

Now the ball is in the market’s court.