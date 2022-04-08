Crude oil: Respite finally?

The much-needed relief to the international oil market may finally have arrived in the form of International Energy Agency member countries agreeing to join hands with the United States in an enormous stock release programme. The initial reaction was an expected one, with price cooling down, as WTI went under $100/bbl. That said the price movement has not yet entered bearish zone, given what some analysts call the “short-termness” of the move.

First things first. The IEA member countries announcing to release 60 million barrels on top of 180 million barrels announced by the United States, is as big a supply balancing move, as there has been in over a year. Bullish sentiments had not completely gone away till last week when Opec+ decided against a knee-jerk reaction, keeping pace with its gradual approach of production increase.

As the West now looks for imposing sanctions in more ways on Russia, the US had to take the lead. The withdrawal of oil emergency reserves will bring back close to 1 million barrels per day for rest of 2022. On the other hand, China is exploring plans to buy more Russian fuel, as the first shipments of energy commodities from Russia purchased in Yuan touched the Chinee shore, earlier this week.

This is important in the context of global supply resurgence, as the stockpile increase from IEA members, with China looking to find more ways to continue engaging with Russia – is bound to soften the pressure on supply. The additional supply surely reduced the near-term upside risk to the market, but the countries will need to restock reserves come 2023, which adds to market tightness in the medium-term.

This is what somehow explains the market reaction, which is in the right direction but with a measured approach. Mind you, the fundamental global supply outlook has not changed in the last four months, therefore, the IEA member countries will have to go back to fill up the reserve tanks sooner than later. What could potentially be a game changer fundamentally, is the Iran angle. Should Tehran and Washington get on the talking table again, there could be more respite for oil.