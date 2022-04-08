Autos: All bets are off

Following Kia’s announcement to dealers that it was suspending all new bookings for Picanto, Sportage as well as reservations for Stonic, Indus Motors sent out a similar notice yesterday announcing its own booking suspension for all models. Other assemblers are likely to follow suit. Tanking rupee against the dollar given stewing political crisis coming to a head is the primary culprit.

There is too much political uncertainty in the country right now, which has pushed PKR to the brink, with the dollar rate close to hitting Rs200. The downward spiral is continuing. Booking suspension is possibly the best decision any assembler dependent on imports could take at this point. Margins are very sensitive to the PKR-dollar parity. Auto assemblers rely heavily on imported inputs which naturally become expensive when dollar against the local currency becomes stronger. As a result, automakers raise prices to save margins from slipping. But with currency in flux, any decision to raise prices cannot be reasonably taken which would suffice in the short-term.

Rest assured, price hikes will come. There is no stopping the inevitable. Meanwhile, policymakers in the Ministry of Industries have expressed deep discontent at the rising prices for vehicles, despite all the incentives given to automakers. The ministry is now mulling over an investigation into the too-frequent price hikes in the automobile industry, trying to gauge just how much affect depreciation has on margins.

As argued yesterday (read: “Autos: Lose-Lose situation”, April 07, 2022), an investigation should be done into any anti-competitive practices being undertaken but what the government should not do is to go down the rabbit-hole of fixing prices when costs are not constant. The government and assemblers have worked closely together in carving out subsequent policies—in the most recent automobile promotion policy, the government sought inputs from all assemblers and some even influenced the policy to their advantage. The two sides need to work together on the pricing issue.

But if past can serve as prologue, the two sides may not be able to come to a decision on prices. Perhaps, it is time that the government seriously evaluates the contribution of the auto assembling industry. While many policies did fail—and subsequent governments should be blamed for the lack of consistency in providing a facilitative environment—one thing that hasn’t changed is that for decades, the sector has enjoyed heavy protection from import competition which gives the industry considerably market power.

The best solution is often the simplest one, if also the toughest one. Free the market! No doubt, the consequences of liberalizing the sector completely by allowing imports into the country and giving decades-old assemblers some serious competition are significant. There are large investments that have come into the sector over the years, most notably in recent years. The sector provides significant employment across the value-chain. The import bill would also certainly increase which is a perennial issue for a country always slipping into a balance of payment crisis.

On the other hand, however, the industry has never really faced true competition that would push assemblers to innovate and provide globally-competitive products to the Pakistani consumer. Prices are so high that middle-class households cannot afford these vehicles, which has kept volumes and market size purposefully small. Policies to promote localization and increase volumes have undoubtedly failed. If true localization was indeed happening, the industry would not be down on its knees every time the rupee fell against the dollar. The government needs to conduct empirical studies to determine what the failings of policies have beenand exactly which policy steps would help achieve its goals of deeper localization. At the same time, it should question the continued industry protection at the cost of the consumer. What are the pecuniary costs and benefits of Pakistan’s automotive industry—does anyone know?

During interviews with BR Research, Asif Rizvi, CEO Lucky Motors suggested it was time to build our own made-in-Pakistan car (read that interview here, published on Jan 10, 2022), while Changan-Master Motor’s CEO Danial Malik thinks we require heavy investments to make auto-grade raw materials (which may never come) and the opportunity to grab onto in the country is Electric Vehicles (read interview, published on Feb 07, 2022). These suggestions and those offered by the ever- outspoken Asghar Jamali, CEO of Indus Motors, should undoubtedly be considered. But it is time that some research comes out of the EDB that answers critical questions about the industry once and for all.