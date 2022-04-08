ANL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
ASC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
AVN 89.57 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.65%)
BOP 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.38%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
FNEL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
GGGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.78%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.12%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
PACE 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
PTC 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
SNGP 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
TELE 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
TPL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.28%)
TREET 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.16%)
TRG 75.81 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1%)
UNITY 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.27%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BR100 4,408 Increased By 45.7 (1.05%)
BR30 15,719 Increased By 124.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 44,174 Increased By 386.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,894 Increased By 186 (1.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices drift lower, set for 3% weekly fall due to massive stocks release

Reuters 08 Apr, 2022

MELBOURNE/BEIJING: Oil prices drifted lower on Friday and were set to drop around 3% for the week as consuming countries' planned release of 240 million barrels from emergency stocks offset some concerns over reduced supplies from Russia due to western sanctions.

Brent crude futures edged lower by 55 cents or 0.6% to $100.03 a barrel at 0403 GMT after gaining more than $1 in the early morning.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $95.67 a barrel.

Analysts said the emergency oil release, amounting to about 1 million barrels per day from May to the end of the year, might cap price rises in the short term, but would not fully cover volumes lost if more countries impose sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

"Although this is the biggest release since the stockpile was created in 1980, it will fail to ultimately change the fundamentals in the oil market. It is likely to delay further increases in output from key producers," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

The release may deter producers, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and U.S. shale producers, from accelerating output increases even with oil prices around $100 a barrel, they said.

Investors are also assessing the fundamentals in the oil market amid uncertainties over slowing demand in China, where cities have been locked down due to the latest wave of coronavirus infections, and the loss of supplies from Russia.

Oil slips on uncertainty over Russia sanctions, demand in China

"Only time can give a clear answer," said analysts from Haitong Futures.

A think tank affiliated to China's state-backed CNPC lowered its view on China's second-quarter oil demand by 180,000 bpd from its previous estimate due to the lockdowns there. read more

At the same time, the European Union's consideration of a ban on Russian oil, following its plan to embargo Russian coal, will limit any drop in oil prices in the near term.

"In the court of public opinion, pressure is mounting on Brussels to act, and if that pressure valve pops and the EU sanctions Russian oil, we could see Brent crude at $120 in a heartbeat," Stephen Innes, managing director of SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil CNPC U.S. West Texas Intermediate

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices drift lower, set for 3% weekly fall due to massive stocks release

PM says ‘will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball’

Joint opposition terms verdict ‘a victory of constitution and democracy’

ECP says it cannot hold polls in 90 days

Move aimed at reducing pressure on exchange rate: SBP announces 100pc cash margin on 177 items’ import

Financing under EFS: Markup rate raised by 2.5pc

SBP allows remittance of commission earned by IBD

Inflation and external stability: Policy rate hiked to 12.25pc at MPC emergency meeting

Bond, currency markets under severe pressure

Decision to arrange funds for supplying power plants fuel

Recovery of advance tax: NHA challenges FBR’s bank account attachment move

Read more stories