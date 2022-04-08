PPP welcomes verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court on the ruling of Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister moved by the joint-opposition.

PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court, congratulated the nation and termed it the victory of the Constitution and parliament. He said that the Constitution is sacred and is supreme.

He said insha’Allah democracy will be strong and stable in the country. He said that the PPP workers should celebrate in every city and every village and thank Allah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022