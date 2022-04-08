Minister urged to resolve water shortage issue

KARACHI: Former president of North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), Naseem Akhtar, while expressing deep concern over acute shortage of water to the residents of North Nazimabad, Block N, street 8, has requested Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister Local Government to take notice and play his role in restoring the water supply to the residents.

In an appeal, Naseem Akhtar pointed out that the residents of North Nazimabad, Block N, street 8, for last 10 years are forced to buy water tankers at exorbitant prices. Therefore, keeping in view the sanctity of the month of Ramazan, the supply of clean water to the houses should be ensured.

He said several complaints lodged with the deputy commissioner Central and pointed out the acute shortage of water and apprised the people of the difficulties faced but water supply not restored.

