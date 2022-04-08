Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 7, 2022). ==================================== BR...
08 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 7, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,786.83
High: 44,349.86
Low: 43,749.82
Net Change: 324.27
Volume (000): 69,389
Value (000): 3,892,268
Makt Cap (000) 1,772,688,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,274.18
NET CH. (-) 69.63
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,043.31
NET CH. (-) 70.10
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,702.19
NET CH. (-) 102.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,737.62
NET CH. (-) 59.63
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,652.35
NET CH. (-) 17.78
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,544.42
NET CH. (-) 1.09
------------------------------------
As on: 7-April-2022
====================================
