KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 7, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,786.83 High: 44,349.86 Low: 43,749.82 Net Change: 324.27 Volume (000): 69,389 Value (000): 3,892,268 Makt Cap (000) 1,772,688,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,274.18 NET CH. (-) 69.63 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,043.31 NET CH. (-) 70.10 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,702.19 NET CH. (-) 102.18 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,737.62 NET CH. (-) 59.63 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,652.35 NET CH. (-) 17.78 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,544.42 NET CH. (-) 1.09 ------------------------------------ As on: 7-April-2022 ====================================

