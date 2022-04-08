Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
08 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Fatima Fertilizer 31.12.2021 35% 18,474.266 8.80 29.04.2022 23.04.2022 to
Company Limited Year End 11.00. A.M. 29.04.2022
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Standard Chartered - - - - 28.04.2022 21.04.2022 to
Bank (Pakistan) Ltd. 02.00.P.M. 28.04.2022
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
