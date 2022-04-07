ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
US Treasury secretary to call for improved cryptocurrency rules

AFP 07 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will on Thursday call for increased oversight of cryptocurrencies, after President Joe Biden last month green-lit work on creating a digital American dollar.

Digital currencies such as bitcoin and ethereum have seen explosive growth in recent years, even as American officials have expressed concerns of whether the assets are properly regulated, or could be used for criminal activity.

In a speech at American University in Washington, Yellen will call for better regulations on such assets to ensure consumers that are protected, while still allowing for innovation.

"As banks and other traditional financial firms become more involved in digital asset markets, regulatory frameworks will need to appropriately reflect the risks of these new activities," Yellen will say, according to speech excerpts released by Treasury.

Yellen says Russia should be expelled from G20, U.S. may boycott some meetings

"And, new types of intermediaries, such as digital asset exchanges and other digital native intermediaries, should be subject to appropriate forms of oversight."

Biden's order last month put the United States among the more than 100 countries that are exploring or have launched pilot programs with their own central bank digital currency, including China's digital yuan.

Washington has also looked to expand taxation of cryptocurrencies, with the $1 trillion national infrastructure overhaul Congress passed last year including provisions to expand reporting requirements for digital assets.

Governments worldwide have fretted that cryptocurrencies are being used to fund illicit activities.

On Tuesday, Germany shut down Russian-language illegal darknet marketplace Hydra, the largest such network in the world, and seized bitcoins worth $25 million.

The US Treasury sanctioned that site and Garantex, an exchange for virtual currencies that it said was used for collecting ransomware payments.

Yellen will call for "tech neutral" regulations on the assets, which are meant to protect consumers without hampering the technology behind cryptocurrencies.

"In many cases, regulators have authorities they can use to promote these objectives and Treasury supports those efforts," Yellen will say.

"To the extent there are gaps, we will make policy recommendations, including assessment of potential regulatory actions and legislative changes."

