Hong Kong stocks tumble at open

AFP 07 Apr, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Thursday with more losses to extend the previous day's sell-off, tracking another hefty retreat on Wall Street fuelled by concerns over the Federal Reserve's plans to fight inflation with aggressive monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.77 percent, or 170.12 points, to 21,910.40.

Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.48 percent, or 15.62 points, to 3,267.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.50 percent, or 10.68 points, to 2,117.28.

