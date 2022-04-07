ANL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 89.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (7.2%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.94%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.74%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
PACE 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.82%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.09%)
TREET 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TRG 75.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,378 Decreased By -35 (-0.79%)
BR30 15,663 Decreased By -105.6 (-0.67%)
KSE100 43,900 Decreased By -211.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,757 Decreased By -84.6 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Australian shares drop for second day on rate hikes worries

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

Australian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday, as rate-sensitive tech and growth stocks slid on worries about tighter monetary policies by central banks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.49% to 7,453.7 points by 0101 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Wednesday.

Australia's central bank opened the door to the first interest rate increase in more than a decade on Tuesday, while minutes from the recent Fed meeting also suggested a more aggressive stance on rates. Domestic tech shares dropped as much as 3.2% to hit a more than one-week low, tracking tech-heavy Nasdaq lower.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc led the sell-off on the sub-index, skidding 4.8% to their worst session in nearly three weeks. Battery materials maker Novonix dropped 5.5%.

Australian shares end lower as global rate hike bets firm

Energy stocks shed 0.9% after a sharp fall in oil futures overnight as large consuming nations said they would release oil from reserves to counter tightening supply. Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos fell 1.7% and 0.9%, respectively.

Theme park operator Ardent Leisure Group jumped 9.7% to eye its best day since Feb. 25 after it sealed the sale of its US entertainment business, Main Event, to Dave & Buster's Entertainment for $835 million. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 12,019.4 points.

