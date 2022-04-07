Punjab rapidly descending into deeper malaise

LAHORE: The confrontation between Punjab Assembly speaker and deputy speaker took another turn when Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi issued a notification Wednesday depriving Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari of all his powers. They came face to face over the assembly session to elect a new chief minister. According to the notification, all powers of the deputy speaker have been taken away effective immediately under the rule of 25.

Earlier, amid widespread confusion over a crucial session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) to elect the new chief minister, Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari on Wednesday dispelled the notion it had been postponed till April 16 and asserted that it would be held at 7:30pm.

On Tuesday, Mazari had moved the assembly session for electing the province’s next chief minister to April 16 at 11:30am, citing repair and maintenance work in the assembly hall as the reason.

However, in a late night development, he had superseded his earlier order and summoned the PA to meet at 7:30pm today. The spokesperson of the provincial assembly said that no such notification was issued in this regard.

Opposition holds 'symbolic session' of its own after Punjab Assembly is sealed off

Speaking to media, the deputy speaker asserted that the assembly session would be held today. He also accused some PA staff members of playing the “wrong role” in the convening of the session, stating that they were “spreading confusion.” “The session has been scheduled for today in light of the directions of the Supreme Court,” he said, adding that the same had been conveyed to PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is the PTI’s candidate for the top slot and the incumbent PA speaker.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had dictated an order highlighting the assurance held out by Punjab Advocate General Ahmed Awais that the proceedings of the PA would be conducted today within the ambit of the law and the Constitution. Mazari went on to say that he would play his “constitutional role” in the election for the provincial chief minister. “Elahi will oversee the matter of suspending MPAs in case of vandalism,” he said, adding that he had not issued directives to suspend the membership of any lawmaker. He said that he had issued the notification for convening the session today after consulting with his lawyers and stood by it.

After the government’s no-confidence move against the deputy speaker, the PML-N decided to submit a no-confidence resolution against PA Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, alleging him of violating assembly rules and influencing PA matters despite having no jurisdiction as he was currently contesting for Punjab chief minister. The joint opposition was not allowed to submit no confidence motion against speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. The PML (N) delegation was stopped on the gate of the Punjab Assembly and was not allowed to enter in to the house. Meanwhile, security at the PA was beefed up and barbed wires were placed around the boundary of the Secretariat. No one including media personnel was allowed to enter the assembly premises. PML-N leader and Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said that Elahi was running away from the election. PPP parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza alleged that the government was creating confusion ahead of the session wherein the voting for the CM slot would be held. The opposition enjoys a majority in the house, he claimed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022