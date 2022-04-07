ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
UHS approves appointment of 13 faculty members, affiliation to seven colleges

Recorder Report 07 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Syndicate of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has approved the appointment of 13 new faculty members and also gave nod to the affiliation to seven institutes and colleges for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The 68th meeting of UHS Syndicate was held with Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram in the chair, here on Wednesday. The meeting nominated Prof Shahzad Hussain, Prof Sumair Anwar and Prof Samina Asghar as members of the Advanced Studies and Research Board under section 6(1)(iii) of the First Statues.

The Syndicate also approved the recommendations of the Selection Board for appointment of new faculty members on various positions. Samina Kausar has been selected for the position of Professor of Nursing, Dr Tania Ahmad Shakoori as Associate Professor Physiology and Cell Biology and Dr Saima Gulzar as Assistant Professor Morbid Anatomy and Histopathology. For the posts of lecturer, Dr Mateen Qayyum, Dr Asma Sajjad Khawaja, Dr Hafiz Mudassar Riaz (PT), Dr Hassan Zahid, Dr Rifat Azeem Jarral, Dr Rabia Siddique, Dr Rabbiya Sarwar, Dr Yusra Rashid, Dr Sahar Iqrar and Dr Muhammad Hamza were appointed.

The Syndicate further approved the institution of medals in the name of donors in exercise of its powers under the UHS Ordinance 2002. Prof Javed Akram Medal will be awarded to the best MBBS graduate in each session, the Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar Medal to first position holder in the subject of Obs & Gynae, the Ayesha Shoukat Medal to first position holder in surgery and allied, the Muhammad Hayat Zafar Medal to first position holder in internal medicine (MD), the Akhtar Saeed Medal and the Tahira Murtaza Cheema Medal to first position holder in MBBS final year, the Abdul Salam Asghari Begum Medal and the Muhammad Moin Medal to first position holder in ophthalmology, the A.S. Chughtai Medal to first position holder in pathology, the PSIM Medal to first position holder in medicine and allied, and the Avicenna Gold Medal will be awarded to the first position holder in Paediatrics.

The meeting also approved the inspection reports of the Affiliation Committee for the affiliation, extension in affiliation and seat enhancement requests of seven institutes for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The promotion case of Forensic Science department’s Associate Professor Dr Allah Rakha against the position of Professor on tenure track was also endorsed.

