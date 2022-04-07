Political future of Imran, PTI over: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has said that political future of Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was over.

Maryam said in a tweet that political future of Imran Khan and PTI is over now, God willing. But Pervez Elahi should not be a part of his crimes while he knows that these tactics of Imran will not last long. It is incomprehensible why a political person would play a losing game, she said.

