New Peshawar Valley City project: CM reviews progress

Recorder Report 07 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to complete all pre-requisites to start physical work on New Peshawar Valley City project within stipulated time period.

He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting on the project here on Wednesday. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Local government Mian Shakeel Ahmad, CCPO Peshawar Ijaz Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud, Director General Peshawar Development Authority and others attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to issue intimation letters of developed plots to the land owners during the next week under land sharing formula.

Briefing about the progress so far made on the project, participants were informed that work on feasibility study, planning and detailed design of the project was in progress and would be completed by May this year whereas preliminary zoning plan of the housing scheme had already been prepared.

It was further told that acquisition of land under land sharing formula was in process adding that so far 286 application forms have been issued to land owners for the acquisition of land whereas concerned deputy commissioners have also completed verification of 6571 Kanal of land. Similarly, recruitment against important positions including Project Manager was in final stages.

The chief minister has termed the New Peshawar Valley City project as of vital importance to meet the residential requirements of rapidly growing population in provincial capital and said that this project once completed would not only fulfill residential requirements but would also be helpful to ensure protection of agricultural lands in Peshawar and its adjacent areas.

He directed the authority concerned to ensure physical progress on the project according to the stipulated timelines. He also directed them to complete recruitment process for the Project Management Unit within the stipulated time period so that the project could be implemented without any delay.

