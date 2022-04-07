ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks end lower as services activity slumps amid Covid surge

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

SHANGHAI: China’s shares dropped on Wednesday after a long weekend, weighed by the country’s most severe COVID-19 wave since the Wuhan outbreak and a survey showing March services activity contracted at the steepest pace in two years.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,263.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 3,283.43 points.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.9% to 22,080.52, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.1% to 7,608.80 points.

The Caixin Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which focuses more on small firms in coastal regions, dived to 42 in March from 50.2 in the prior month, as the surge in coronavirus cases restricted mobility and weighed on client demand.

“Global investors should be paying more attention to China’s lockdowns as the market may be underestimating the economic impact,” Nomura analysts said in a note.

Some 23 Chinese cities are under total or partial lockdown, affecting an estimated 193 million people in areas accounting for 22% of China gross domestic product, according to Nomura’s own survey.

Tourism and transport stocks lost 0.3% and 0.8%, respectively as the number of journeys taken over China’s Tomb Sweeping Festival holiday tumbled by nearly two-thirds from last year.

Semiconductors slumped 3.4%, new energy shares dropped 2.8% and consumer staples retreated 1.1%.

However, real estate developers jumped 2.4%, banks added 1.4% and infrastructure shares rose 2.8% on expectations of more stimulus to support the economy.

Shares of digital currency-related firms rose after China’s central bank said it would expand a pilot scheme of its digital currency, e-CNY, to more areas and promote its research and development.

Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index COVID19

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks end lower as services activity slumps amid Covid surge

‘199 MPAs support Hamza’

Sindh PA adopts resolution against NA deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion

SC likely to rule today on Imran blocking his own ouster

PPRA board accords approval: MoU signed in compliance with IMF’s conditions

Benami properties in capital: Investigation hits a snag

Caretaker setup empowered to procure new loans

Partial clearance of dues: Govt approves Rs182bn for GPPs

Cement exports: Manufacturers, revenue collection, FX reserves affected badly by decline

Cabinet okays repurposing of Rs5bn aid to Afghanistan

FTO’s judgement: LTO Karachi, carmaker agree on refund mechanism

Read more stories