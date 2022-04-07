KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 6, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
135,329,448 69,824,333 4,862,857,405 2,916,386,870
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 477,009,377 (573,272,509) (96,263,131)
Local Individuals 3,630,352,075 (3,117,132,141) 513,219,934
Local Corporates 1,502,887,238 (1,919,844,040) (416,956,803)
