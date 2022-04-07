KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 6, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,111.10 High: 44,377.60 Low: 43,928.08 Net Change: 183.02 Volume (000): 47,007 Value (000): 3,086,979 Makt Cap (000) 1,787,138,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,343.81 NET CH. (+) 13.59 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,113.41 NET CH. (+) 1.80 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,804.37 NET CH. (+) 39.32 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,797.25 NET CH. (+) 75.20 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,670.13 NET CH. (-) 1.11 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,545.51 NET CH. (+) 43.02 ------------------------------------ As on: 6-April-2022 ====================================

