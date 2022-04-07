Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
07 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 6, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,111.10
High: 44,377.60
Low: 43,928.08
Net Change: 183.02
Volume (000): 47,007
Value (000): 3,086,979
Makt Cap (000) 1,787,138,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,343.81
NET CH. (+) 13.59
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,113.41
NET CH. (+) 1.80
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,804.37
NET CH. (+) 39.32
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,797.25
NET CH. (+) 75.20
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,670.13
NET CH. (-) 1.11
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,545.51
NET CH. (+) 43.02
------------------------------------
As on: 6-April-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
