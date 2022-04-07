Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
07 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (April 6, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 186.50 187.00 DKK 26.75 26.85
SAUDIA RIYAL 49.20 49.70 NOK 20.82 20.92
UAE DIRHAM 50.20 50.80 SEK 19.39 19.49
EURO 201.00 203.00 AUD $ 139.00 140.50
UK POUND 241.00 243.50 CAD $ 147.00 148.50
JAPANI YEN 1.46793 1.48793 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.50
CHF 196.03 197.03 CHINESE YUAN 28.00 29.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
