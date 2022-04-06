ANL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
ASC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
AVN 89.34 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.95%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
FFL 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.36%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 30.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
TELE 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
TPL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TREET 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.25%)
TRG 75.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.71%)
WAVES 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.56%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,404 Increased By 12.1 (0.27%)
BR30 15,717 Increased By 75.6 (0.48%)
KSE100 44,098 Increased By 170.2 (0.39%)
KSE30 16,839 Increased By 85.3 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Rare Michelangelo drawing could fetch 30 million euros in Paris sale

06 Apr, 2022

PARIS: A drawing by Michelangelo, discovered in 2019, will be offered for sale next month by Christie’s and could fetch 30 million euros ($33 million), the British auction house said on Tuesday.

The drawing, one of the few works of the Renaissance Italian artist in private hands, was sold in 1907 in Paris and billed as a work of the school of Michelangelo. It was largely forgotten until 2019, when a Christie’s specialist recognized it as one of Michelangelo’s own.

The drawing is thought to be one of the artist’s early works, from around the end of the 15th century. It reproduces a shivering man depicted in a fresco, “Baptism of the Neophytes”, by Masaccio. Two other people stand near him in the drawing.

“This drawing I think is one of the most exciting discoveries made in the field of Old Masters drawings in a long time,” said Stijn Alsteens, Christie’s international head of the department for Old Master drawings.

“It shows Michelangelo doing two things at the same time, looking back at artists that preceded him, in this particular case Masaccio, as well as looking forward to his own work and the revolutionary aspect of it - in particular the depiction of the human body which becomes such an important part both in the sculptures, I think of the David in Florence, or the many, many figures he painted in the Sistine Chapel,” Alsteens added.

The work had been designated a French national treasure, which prevented it from being exported, but the French government recently removed the designation, allowing the drawing to be offered to collectors anywhere in the world, Christie’s said.

The drawing is scheduled to be exhibited in Hong Kong and New York before it is auctioned in Paris on May 18.

