NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling was unchanged on Wednesday, but it was forecast to weaken due to increased dollar demand from the manufacturing and energy sectors, traders said.

At 0707 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 115.05/25 per dollar, the same as Tuesday's closing rate. In Tuesday's session, the shilling touched a new all-time low of 115.10/30, Refinitiv data showed.