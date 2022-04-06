ANL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
ASC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.26%)
AVN 89.34 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.95%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
FFL 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
GGL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.36%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 30.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
TELE 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
TPL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TREET 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.25%)
TRG 75.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.71%)
WAVES 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.56%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
YOUW 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,401 Increased By 9.1 (0.21%)
BR30 15,714 Increased By 72.2 (0.46%)
KSE100 44,086 Increased By 157.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 16,834 Increased By 80.7 (0.48%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
FTSE 100 struggles on global worries, miners drag

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

UK's FTSE 100 struggled on Wednesday after three days of gains, as investors were worried that an aggressive US monetary policy tightening and Western sanctions on Russia would slow economic growth.

The blue-chip index was down 0.1% after hitting a seven-week high in the previous session, while the FTSE 250 mid-cap index gained 0.2%, boosted by a 4% jump in office rental company IWG as Peel Hunt upgraded the stock.

Asian and European stocks followed Wall Street lower as comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard spooked investors about potential aggressive actions by the US central bank to control inflation.

Defensive stocks underpin UK’s FTSE 100

Global miners such as Glencore and Anglo American were the biggest drags on the FTSE 100, tracking lower metal prices on concerns about demand from top consumer China.

Tobacco company Imperial Brands gained 2.5% after first-half trading statement.

Hyve Group rose 1.0% after the events group said it would sell its Russian business following boycott warnings from customers.

UK's FTSE 100

