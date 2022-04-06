ANL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
ASC 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
ASL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.52%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
FFL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.47%)
GGL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.21%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 12.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 30.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
TELE 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TREET 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
TRG 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
WAVES 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.42%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,405 Increased By 13.5 (0.31%)
BR30 15,697 Increased By 55 (0.35%)
KSE100 44,102 Increased By 173.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,836 Increased By 82.5 (0.49%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brent oil neutral in $103.09-$107.55 range

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil looks neutral in a range of $103.09-$107.55 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The range is formed by the 61.8% and the 38.2% projection levels of a presumed wave c from $114.77.

A break above $107.55 may lead to a gain into $110.31-$114.77 range.

However, the bias looks towards the downside, as the bounce from the April 1 low of $102.35 has been deeply reversed.

A break below $103.09 could confirm the extension of the wave c towards $95.87.

On the daily chart, the weak bounce over the past two days failed to reverse a downtrend, which is riding on a wave C.

Oil steadies as coronavirus worries offset more Russia sanctions

A projection analysis suggests a target of this wave at $97.66.

The whole correction from the March 7 high of $139.13 is shaped into a triangle.

Brent oil

