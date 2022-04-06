Applications of candidates for elections: Imran directs PTI provincial chiefs to complete ‘processing’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the provincial presidents to complete the “process of receiving applications of the candidates” for the general elections.

Imran, who is also chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while chairing a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board, reviewed processing of applications as well as the candidates who will be awarded tickets for the next elections in wake of dissolution of the National Assembly.

Imran said that the PTI is the most popular political party which has a huge presence in all the four provinces of the country, adding the vote bank of the party is increasing with every passing day.

“I want my workers to start preparations for the general elections, as we’re going to field the best candidates in this election. I’m [sure] we’ll come to power with a huge majority this time around,” quoted a statement issued by the PTI central secretariat after the meeting.

Imran directed the parliamentary board of the party to expedite preparations for general elections, and said he himself would monitor the process of awarding tickets.

“For next elections, the PTI will award tickets only to its workers who are loyal to the party…we will not repeat the mistake we made in 2018 elections,” the interim PM was quoted as saying.

He also said that the party would not accept any turncoat this time as we have a learnt a lesson, adding the PTI will form government without the help any allied party.

Talking to journalists after the meeting PTI secretary general Aamir Kiyani said that the party would give tickets only to those workers who are loyal to Pakistan and the party. He said that Pakistan will emerge as a great country in the comity of nations under the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said that the parliamentary board has agreed in principle that this time around, the party tickets for the upcoming general elections will be given to those only who are loyal to Pakistan and the party.

He said that the faces of external and internal traitors have been exposed and added that the masses will not vote for them in the upcoming polls. This is pertinent to mention that on the advice of Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on April 3, moments after the National Assembly disallowed a no-confidence motion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022