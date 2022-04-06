‘Lahore police introduce innovative strategies to control crime’

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has said the Lahore police have introduced innovative operational strategies and institutional reforms to enhance the capacity building of the force so as to control crime and maintain peace in the city.

“Due to the citizen centric smart e-policing of the Lahore police, the last three months of this year remained peaceful in the context of overall law and order and security situation”, he said and reiterated his resolve to make all-out efforts to control crime, using smart and community-based policing as key factors to meet the ongoing challenges of new trends of crimes.

In this regard, the Lahore police on Tuesday issued a fact and figure sheet regarding its performance for the eradication of crimes during the last three months. Accordingly, the Lahore police retrieved a total of 505 kanals of land of more than 130 citizens worth Rs 8.89 billion.

Moreover, the police also arrested 14,602 criminals and law breakers involved in different crimes. According to the report, the police arrested 648 members of 253 active dacoit gangs and recovered cash and valuables worth more than Rs 270 million from them. Similarly, police recovered 25 cars, 1,123 motorcycles, 46 other vehicles, 14 laptops and 843 mobile phones from the suspects.

During the crackdown against illegal weapons in the city, police arrested 1,214 criminals and registered 1,207 cases against them in different police stations. The report says that police recovered five Kalashnikovs, 90 rifles, 41 guns, 1,007 pistols, one carbine, seven revolvers and over 6,000 bullets from these criminals.

During its action against the drug peddlers, police arrested 1,973 criminals and registered 1,939 FIRs against them and seized from their possession over 19 kilograms of heroin, 843 kg of hashish, three kg of ICE, 50 kg of opium and 13,815 litres of liquor.

Similarly, the police arrested 1,119 criminals involved in gambling and registered 237 cases against them recovering more than Rs 2.3 million as gambling money from them. Moreover, 463 proclaimed offenders (POs) of A category, 2552 POs of B category, 1305 Targeted Offenders whereas 3631 Court Absconders were also arrested during this year. The Lahore police also arrested more than 1700 accused for violating kite flying act and seized over 14,000 kites as well as 2336 strings from them.

Commenting on the report, the CCPO said that institutional structure of different units of the Lahore police was being strengthened to improve the performance of the force. He said that special teams have been constituted for the arrest of proclaimed and targeted offenders whereas the performance of Anti-Riot Force, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit has also been revamped. He added he himself was monitoring the performance of police to meet the crime control targets.

