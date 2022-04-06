Collective efforts needed for realisation of Quaid’s vision: president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that collective national efforts must be made for the realisation of the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

He urged the need to disseminate information about the struggles and sacrifices of great leaders of the Pakistan movement, so as to educate the younger generations about the ideology of Pakistan.

The President made these remarks, while talking to the members of the Executive Committee of Nazriya Pakistan Council (Trust), who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

Chairman Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC), Mian Muhammad Javed, briefed the President that the major aim and objective of the Trust was to spread the message of patriotism and the teachings of Islam. He highlighted that the Trust was undertaking awareness activities throughout the country by holding debates, discussions and symposia about issues and problems confronting Pakistan.

The President appreciated the efforts of the Trust in highlighting the ideology of Pakistan and inculcating the spirit of patriotism in the younger generation.

