Maryam blames Imran for using NSC for political gains

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has accused PM Imran Khan of using the National Security Committee (NSC) for political gains by misrepresenting its declaration.

“The threat letter presented by PM Imran Khan at the March 27 rally in Islamabad was prepared at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the PM didn’t show letter during the rally but mere a blank paper,” Maryam said while talking to media, here Tuesday.

She claimed that the threat letter declared by PM Imran as evidence of foreign conspiracy against his government, was drafted in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s ambassador to the US was abruptly transferred to Brussels a day before he [PM Imran] disclosed about the letter in a rally.

The PML-N vice president also said that whenever tenure of a government ends, it tells its performance to the people but even today, Imran Khan is putting fake plaques on projects started by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

This government has come up with a fake letter instead of showing its performance in response to the no-confidence motion, she said. She asked PM Imran why he didn’t make the letter public when he had revealed all the details.

She also criticised the PTI for hoodwinking the masses by spreading fake news. She also said Farah Khan was actual CM in Punjab and her corruption would be unfolded soon. She made it clear that Interpol can be used to brought the culprits to task.

