COAS, Nepalese envoy discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was called on by Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari at GHQ on Tuesday, ISPR said.

According to military’s media wing, during meeting of Nepalese Envoy with army chief, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to improve bilateral relations between the two countries came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan wishes to enhance long term multi-domain relations with Nepal based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.