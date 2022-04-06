KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 112,921 tonnes of cargo comprising 88,994 tonnes of import cargo and 23,927 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 88,994 comprised of 40,508 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 22,899 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 25,587 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 23,927 tonnes comprised of 22,482 tonnes of containerized cargo, 316 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 1,129 tonnes of Rice.

Some, 4390 containers comprising of 2909 containers import and 1481 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 679 of 20’s and 1115 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 661 of 20’s and 320 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 90 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 05 ships namely, Hansa Roternburg, Ts Dubai, MT Karachi, As Clementina and Baltic Bridge have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 03 ships namely, Mol Growth, Hafnia Sirius and Nave Estella have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 06 cargoes, namely Dongli, MT Lahore, Sea Ploeg, Diamond T, Jolly Quarzo and SSL Brahmaputra were expected to arrive at the port on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 10 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel ‘MSC Sariska’ left the Port on Tuesday morning, while another ship ‘Newssea Amber’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 182,337 tonnes, comprising 141,935 tonnes imports cargo and 38,844 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,158 Containers (2,096 TEUs Imports and 2,062 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Maersk Kinloss, Sea Vine and Umm Al-Amad carrying Containers, Furnace oil and LNG are expected to take berths Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday, 5th April, while another container vessel ‘Swansea’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 6th April-2022.

